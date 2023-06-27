Here we go heading into another holiday weekend, and to my surprise, the winds are supposed to lay down.
The National Weather Service is calling for a slight decrease in the wind velocity Wednesday, then it continues to drop through Saturday. Do I completely trust this forecast? Absolutely not, but only time will tell.
I planned on giving a report on the wounded warrior trip Capt. Juan Cruz and I ran on Monday. I've changed my mind, in a way. This fishing excursion deserves its own column, and you'll be able to read it in full in a couple days, so stay tuned.
Fishing is still very much hit or miss in the Galveston Bay complex, especially when it comes to speckled trout. If you happen to land on them, you can catch them.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti has been pecking away on whatever bites the past few days. Catches have consisted of black drum, sand trout, sheepshead, a flounder or two, and the occasional speckled trout. Monday, Cacciotti put three anglers on a catch of eight speckled trout, all caught on live bait in west Galveston Bay.
Capt. Mark Talasek, who fishes out of Matagorda, reported the reds have been active in west Matagorda Bay. Those wading have seen the reds tailing on the shorelines. Trout fishing is slow for those throwing lures, but anglers using live bait are catching them. Talasek also runs nighttime flounder gigging trips and said, "It's been on fire!"
Capt. Matt Steffen of Port Mansfield Fishing Charters reported that the hot weather has driven the fish to deeper water. He said, "We're fishing the edges of the intracoastal channel and catching good-sized speckled trout and a few redfish. The best bite has been on live bait, shrimp and croakers; also, gulp shrimp fished under corks are drawing strikes."
Although the winds are forecast to lay, the heat will be with us for awhile. Temperatures could be in the high 90s the next few days, with the heat index well above 100 degrees. If you're fishing or even just laying on the beach working on your tan, drink plenty of water. A word of caution, alcohol dehydrates you, so limit your intake when in the sun.
