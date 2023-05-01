Well, I can hardly believe it’s already May. This year is much different than last year. If I recall, here on the island last April, we received zero inches of rain, and temperatures were in the high 90s.
This year, so far, has been pleasant. Maybe these pleasant temperatures, combined with just the right amount of rain, will stick around this year. Well, hopefully through May.
I always enjoy receiving a text message from my surf angler Dahna Hull. Hull decided that she was going to rise up early Sunday morning after checking the weather forecast Saturday night. Her intention was to fish some live croakers in the surf.
She was in the water before Sunday’s sunrise armed with a dozen live croakers in hopes of catching a quick limit of speckled trout. The bite was on, catching a fish on every cast. The only problem, it was all gafftop.
She took a break for a couple hours, but the weather was so good, she had to go back to the surf, this time with heavy tackle and cut mullet. Hull caught and released a 40-inch bull red, and numerous gafftop on the cut mullet.
Hull said, “I must have hit that red on the head with my cast, because the gafftop were so thick. The weather was amazing and the sunrise was beautiful.”
Capt. Shannon LaBauve of Galveston Offshore Charters send me a quick little report from Sunday. Fishing the Galveston jetties, LaBauve said, “The speckled trout bite is on!” He ran a father-and-son trip, and the trout were caught on live shrimp during a slow moving tide.
The second leg of the Galveston Redfish Series takes place Saturday at Harborwalk Marina in Hitchcock. In addition to Saturday’s event, on Sunday, there will be a ladies-only redfish tournament hosted by Galveston Redfish Series. For more information or registration please visit galvestonredfishseries.com.
Pasadena’s Livestock Show and Rodeo fundraising REEL Rodeo Fishing Tournament takes place Saturday at Jackie’s Bar and Grill in Kemah. This is a family-fun event; no professional guides can participate. Entry fee is $150 per angler. For more information, visit pasadenarodeo.com or contact Ted Brown at 713-252-5381.
In the next column I’ll write about a rock Mike Williams named “Cinco De Mayo,” and for good reason.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.