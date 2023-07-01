The big news heading into July is that our chance of rain increases this coming week.
We'll see a 50/50 shot at getting wet, starting sometime Tuesday. Don't panic and change your plans Independence Day plans, but you might see a shower or two in your area. These showers will provide a slight relief from this stifling heat, and all things living need fresh water.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield of UpScale Anglers has been busy like most charter captains this time of year. He's been battling the recent windy days, but since the wind laid down, some fishing along the jetty rocks picked up.
Using live shrimp, he put a recent group of anglers on speckled trout, slot reds and keeper black drum fishing the inside of the north Galveston jetty, near the boat cut. Over on the south jetty near the tip, sharks have been plentiful for those fishing heavy rods.
Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. reported that they've been fishing in the Galveston Harbor and catching fish, but most of them have been small. Using live shrimp, catches have consisted of speckled trout, black drum, reds and even a mangrove snapper. Greg Jr. did catch a nice red using a live croaker.
Robert Rodriguez fishing from his dock that is in Offatts Bayou during the late afternoon had a little fun. His evening started out with a nice keeper red, then a black drum. In the meantime, Rodriguez threw out a heavy rod baited with a halved ladyfish, and hooked into a large fish. As the battle pursued, he finally got a glimpse of the fish, which was a bull shark.
He's been trying to catch this shark for a while, as he's been seeing it at times by his dock. The shark measured a little more than 4.5 feet, and was released unharmed. Scratch that baby off his bucket list.
Capt. Juan Cruz made it a family affair this past Friday, fishing with his brother Tony and his wife Sarah, along with their four children. Cruz decided to head north out of Eagle Point, and found some fish, putting them a good number of black drum, a couple huge sheepshead, and three slot reds.
They came in town from Reno, Nevada, so this was a treat for them to catch some saltwater fish. They'll have plenty of fillets to take back home.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
