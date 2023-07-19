I enjoyed some air conditioning Wednesday and tried to spend my day inside as much as possible. This heat and the dry desert wind wears on you come mid-day.
Maybe we'll get a little relief this weekend, as our cloud cover increases, along with a slight chance of rain. We need the rain, and the bay waters need the rain. The salinity level in Galveston Bay is high, which doesn't bode well for our oyster reefs. Any bit of rain will help, but it could be a case of too little, too late.
Capt. Mike Segall over in Freeport has been jumping between inshore fishing and running out to the blue water. He's been having to make adjustments when it comes to his inshore fishing. The low tides and high water temperatures have forced him to seek out deeper water, which means fishing in the channels.
Using live shrimp fished on the bottom, Segall's been finding some really nice-sized sand trout, along with an occasional speckled trout and a few black drum. As a bonus, his anglers are boating some mangrove and lane snapper.
Offshore has been good when the seas allow. On a recent trip, William O. Clark and his 7-year-old grandson Mason caught their limit of red snapper.
Segall said, "Seas were rough in the morning, but we made it out to about 30 miles and fished some wrecks and reefs. There were a lot of snapper in this area, better than even a month ago. The water was blue, blue, blue!" Incidentally, Mason wanted to reel in everything that was hooked, go figure.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti said, "The southwest winds in Galveston Bay are keeping the tide low. Fishing far up north along the Houston Ship Channel is fair for black drum, sheepshead and a few redfish. We're using live shrimp under popping corks. Over in west bay, the wind has the bay mostly off-colored, but some fish are being caught on live croaker early in the morning."
Cacciotti suggests that if one wants to avoid the heat, then fish near the causeway at night.
I'll have more reports to share from the middle of Galveston Bay in the next column. Until then, stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
