Do fishing patterns really change, or are they the same from year to year?
Weather patterns change, which plays an important role in fishing. It dictates where the fish may or may not be. When the weather cooperates, the fish are typically in the same place at the same time year after year. Secondly, good weather usually equates to good catches.
Let’s make a trip around Galveston Bay, and we’ll start at the jetties. Catches of speckled trout have been good along the granite rocks. Live shrimp thrown tight to the rocks has been best. Capt. Greg Amato recently caught a 27-inch trout that weighed in at 8 pounds.
Over in West Galveston Bay, Capt. Sammy Orlando fished with John Sharver, Reed Pringle, Ryan Oakley and Aaron George. They left Sea Isle at 6:45 a.m. and headed towards San Luis Pass, jumping out of the boat to wade in various locations.
According to Orlando, “the action was non-stop.” One of the anglers had to be in Houston by 2 p.m., so they quit fishing at 11:15 a.m. and ended up with limits of speckled trout and a few redfish. All the fish were caught on live croaker.
Over at Eagle Point Fishing Camp, angler Buddy McCaig caught a variety of fish. Using live shrimp on a Carolina rig, McCaig landed several speckled trout, several flounder and one sheepshead. He was fishing near the Moses Lake floodgate.
I fished with Chris and Charlene Kingrea, who booked one of my learn Galveston Bay trips. We used their boat, which hadn’t been run in a while. Well, don’t you know, the motor had issues.
We made a morning of it anyway, finding some willing speckled trout, black drum, redfish and even a couple of big sheepshead. All the fish were caught on live shrimp under corks fishing along rocks near the Houston Ship Channel. Fish catches have been really good around Eagle Point.
Further up Galveston Bay, Capt. Mike Cacciotti is catching some pretty nice speckled trout along the west shoreline. He’s been throwing live shrimp under popping corks.
This coming Saturday the CCA Galveston Chapter is hosting their Kid Fishing Tournament. This is a free event for children aged 15 and under. Fishing begins at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.
For more information call Corey King (832-671-8980) or Brenda Bock (713-304-8742). You can also check out their Facebook page at CCA Galveston Chapter. All fees to the park have been waived for this event.
