Today was the move-in day for the Houston Fishing Show. First thing I noticed when moving into the show were the boats on display. There’s a number of boats in the show, unlike the past couple of years. I’m looking forward to sharing my knowledge of Galveston Bay with anyone who asks. So come on out. let’s talk fishing, boating, or just stop by and say hello. The show opens Wednesday, March 1, at noon.
I finally caught up with Capt. Tag Anderson of Oak Island Fishing Adventures. For those of you who may be asking, where’s Oak Island? Oak Island is located on the east shoreline of Trinity Bay, right at Double Bayou. This side of Trinity Bay can produce some excellent catches of speckled trout, redfish, even springtime flounder. Anderson reported that the catching as remained steady, even with the Trinity River dumping some fresh water into the bay. The guide been concentrating in or near drains, on the outgoing tide. Anderson said, “We’re also keying in on schools of mullet, that we’ve found over shell, throwing MirrOlure Soft Dines and Down South soft plastics.” His anglers have been catching a mix of speckled trout, redfish, even the occasional freshwater blue catfish. If the watershed above Trinity Bay doesn’t receive a large amount of rain this Spring, I look for the east shoreline to hold a abundance of fish.
Capt. Mike Segall with Reel Threel Charters out of Freeport reported good catches of sheepshead, black drum, even a few keeper sized speckled trout. Segall said, “The sheepshead are running anywhere from 3-8 pounds, and the black drum are averaging 4 pounds. The trout have just started to show back up in the area.” On a side note, Segall landed a small red snapper during a recent outgoing. He’s been using live shrimp as bait.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon reported continued catches of large sheepshead, and better number of black drum. One group returned from the gas wells, and had a cooler full of sheepshead and black drum. Live shrimp has been the ticket for catching these fish. Depending upon the depth of the water, corks and Carolina rigs have worked equally well. A few speckled trout are showing up, but not in any big numbers just yet. Usually the trout start to show towards the middle of March.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
