It’s been a fun couple of days around our house. My wife came home Wednesday with congestion, sneezing and runny eyes. Thinking it was an allergy attack, she went to the doctor anyway, and wouldn’t you know it, she tested positive for COVID-19 and Flu A.
So far, I’m fine and she’s isolated herself to one bedroom. She’s feeling better after just a couple of days, and I’ll keep popping vitamin C like it’s candy and pray.
There’s not a whole lot to report on the fishing. Winds were gusting to 30 on Friday morning. It laid down considerably friday afternoon. Winds are supposed to be out of the northeast Saturday morning, then turning to the southeast later in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from a chilly 48 degrees early and warm to near 60.
If I was fishing Saturday, I would be looking for areas that have been protected from the wind, one of those being the northern end of Galveston Bay. Before this front blew in, Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie went north.
Cruz had a trip scheduled and bought bait the night before, but the group canceled at the last minute. Because he already bought bait, why not fish? He reported that the fog was thick, so they stayed close to the launch, catching black drum, sheepshead and some throwback speckled trout.
Galveston should be good for sheepshead, black drum and redfish. There’s been mention of some nice speckled trout coming from the jetty rocks. There’s probably still some flounder lurking around the Galveston Harbor.
Joe Bukowski reported a slow go while fishing Nassau Bay in Clear Lake prior to the cold front. Bukowski said, “I had one bite, and caught an 18-inch under-sized red. Water was murky and 66 degrees. There are plenty of bait fish in the area.”
So, I chatted with Capt. James Plaag again, picking his brain as to what he thinks is going on with our “big trout” population. I’m planning on releasing our theories soon, so stay tuned. If you fish the next couple of days, please email a report to reel.report@galvnews.com. Thanks!
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
