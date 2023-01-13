It’s been a fun couple of days around our house. My wife came home Wednesday with congestion, sneezing and runny eyes. Thinking it was an allergy attack, she went to the doctor anyway, and wouldn’t you know it, she tested positive for COVID-19 and Flu A.

So far, I’m fine and she’s isolated herself to one bedroom. She’s feeling better after just a couple of days, and I’ll keep popping vitamin C like it’s candy and pray.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription