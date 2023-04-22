Another weekend and yet another cold front slides through our coastal waters. Here we are going into the last week of April, which by the way flew by, and yet we see another front.
All this isn't really out of the ordinary weather pattern. We've always experienced late season fronts, but maybe not to this proportion. Will this be the last "front" until fall? Will we see a pattern of winds from the sweet southeast?
I'm not even going to say, and I don't think those who get paid to forecast the weather can actually give a correct forecast. Only one person knows that answer, and He's the creator of it all.
This past Thursday, I had a chance, because of a cancellation, to fish with Capt. Sammy Flores. Flores grew up in Galveston, graduating from Ball High School in 1967. During his high school years, he worked at the Galveston Yacht Basin and fished every chance he could from the beachfront piers and the Galveston jetties. Once Flores got his first boat, he's never left those granite rocks.
I've known Flores for 30 or so years, but we have never fished together. Our goal was to catch big speckled trout along the rocks. We left the yacht basin, now marina, right before sunrise. The winds were not in our favor. Flores and I both thought it had a tinge of south in it, but after a lap around both jetties, we scraped that plan.
The wind had a lot of east in it, ripping down both sides of the jetties. Waves were too big to fish tight to the rocks for speckled trout. All was not lost, as Flores stopped along some protected rocks, and I quickly landed a trout more than 5 pounds. Not the 13-pounder I was looking for, but a nice fish nevertheless.
Flores lives and breathes big trout, and knows how to handle a boat running in those heavy seas. I hope to do it again soon, but under better conditions.
Capt. Greg Amato with Galveston Fishing Charter Company fished the jetties recently. Overall, it was fairly slow, with his anglers catching a few bull reds, some baby spinner sharks, one dusky shark, one sandbar shark and only one sheepshead. Winds were strong and seas were heavy.
I ran one of my educational trips this past Friday. Kye Grisham and his wife recently purchased a 25-foot Sea Hunt and moved into the slips at Eagle Point Fishing Camp.
We spoke a couple times and he inquired about me jumping into his boat and showing him around the area. We settled on Friday, and, of course, a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the bay that morning. Winds blew in excess of 25 miles per hour from the northeast before settling down around 8:30 a.m., then it became nice.
So, we made a loop around the bay, and most of the water we stopped and fished was off-colored because of the blow. We caught some black drum, reds and one speckled trout, but this trip was more about learning than fishing, and that we accomplished.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(1) comment
Sammy is definitely one of the best fishermen we know! ><((('>
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.