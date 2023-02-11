Saturday morning was might chilly. For a while, I had my doubts that the sun would shine. Finally, around mid-morning, it broke through the cloud covered skies.
Winds should begin to die down during the night, and Sunday morning, we should feel light winds from the northwest with an afternoon high of 60 degrees. Tides held fairly normal to slightly below normal, which surprised me.
The only reports I received, so far, Saturday is that of some drum being caught along the Galveston jetties. There are two tournaments that took place Saturday, and I'll be interested to see the results, which I will pass along once I get them.
Since we're talking about black drum, and we're moving into that time of year for the "annual big black drum run," I thought I would pass along some information I received from Capt. Mike Williams. This has to do with the bulletproof rod and reel combos that Williams recommends.
Over the years, Williams has used different rod and reel combos to catch black drum and bull reds. According to the guide, the most bulletproof rod made is the yellow and red wrapped Shakespeare Ugly Stick "Tiger" rod.
Williams recommends the 7-foot medium heavy 30- to 60-pound class rod, either spinning or bait cast. The only negative to these rods are the eyes on the spinning rod.
Williams said, "As a guide we take a lot of inexperienced anglers fishing. Handing them a casting rod and expecting them to be able to use it is a disservice to them. That's why we've transitioned to spinning rods."
The very best reels for this rod is the Shimano 3500 Bait Runners or the 400 D Spinning Series. Spool on Slick 8 Power Pro Braid in 65-pound test, and you have a bulletproof combination to tackle the biggest black drum and redfish.
A Sea Turtle Symposium will be held at Moody Gardens Saturday, Feb. 25. This event is being presented by the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council from the hours of 8 a.m. until noon.
