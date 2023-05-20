It just came to my attention that this is the week National Boater Safety Week is observed. This week highlights the importance of boating and water safety.
In Texas, anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993 must complete a Texas Parks & Wildlife approved boaters safety course. Also remember kill switches must be worn. Avoid the use of alcohol when operating a vessel. Children younger than 13 must wear a US Coast Guard approved personal flotation device.
TP&W urges everyone to wear a PFD, or at least have them readily accessible, meaning not stuffed in the bottom of a hatch covered by other objects. All operators and passengers on a personal watercraft craft, jet skis, kayaks, ect. must wear a USCG approved PFD at all times. Please use common sense, and operate your vessel at a safe speed. I've always told folks that fish with me that "I've never caught a fish over 30 miles per hour."
Gus Alvarez sent in a report from Christmas Bay. He started out the morning kayaking the marsh looking for reds. There wasn't much of a bite, so he decided to wade the flats parallel to Cold Pass. Alvarez caught of few rat reds and numerous 18-inch speckled trout right at sunrise. The Down South white ice soft plastic was his bait of choice. He did land a 27-inch speckled trout before the boat traffic shut down the bite.
Capt. Billy Penick of Gypsy Guide Service said, "With the fresh water runoff and rising water temps, I've been focusing on shell pads and around gas wells for speckled trout." Penick reported catching most of his fish on dark-colored soft plastic lures rigged on a 3/8-ounce lead head. On the calm days, live shrimp is working under popping corks, setting the depth at 4 feet.
Penick said, "The redfish bite is good around rocks and piers in 3-4 feet of water. Lots of black drum are cruising the rock islands along the ship channel." The guide urges all anglers to use caution because of the ship channel dredging in the upper bay. Beware of the dredge lines and buoys marking the dredge pipe.
Duain Cagle fished with his grandson Grant Potter near the Houston Yacht Club. Although this area is suffering from some runoff coming out of the San Jacinto River, they still caught some fish. Using live shrimp, Cagle and his grandson boxed some nice black drum and even a few speckled trout. He didn't say whether they fished the shrimp under a popping cork or on the bottom.
With Memorial Day weekend coming up, please take some time and double check that you have all the required safety equipment on your boat. Game wardens and the USCG will be out patrolling the waters. Don't let something like not having a proper sounding device, horn, whistle or even an expired fire extinguisher ruin your day.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
