We desperately need some rain, but our chances to receive some are dwindling.
The tropical disturbance that was supposed to bring us some much needed precipitation is sliding into south Texas. If we're lucky, some of us might see a shower or two, but not the widespread rainfall event that was forecast late last week. Hot and dry temperatures will continue to be the norm.
Friday's Blast and Cast Men's Ministry Coastal Texas Chapter event was a success! A total of 36 anglers participated in the event. We met up at the Texas City Dike at 6 a.m. for a quick rundown on the day's event and devotional before fishing. Early winds calmed down just as we began to launch. We broke up into groups of threes, 12 boats in all, and headed out into the bay.
A few boats headed to the Galveston jetties, where they caught a variety of fish, including speckled trout, black drum and small sharks. Others stayed in the bay around the dike, and found some keeper redfish and more speckled trout.
I was paired with first-time boat volunteer Barry Lofton and David Bowman. Lofton and I have fished together before and he said, "take me somewhere new." This day was more about fellowship than running around trying to catch fish, so I decided to head up to a place that afforded us a chance to fish more than run, and in an area where I've been catching some fish where Lofton hasn't fished.
Our first stop yielded a little bit of nothing. I thought to myself, "doesn't it figure, they're not going to bite today." It did give us a chance to get to know each other, with Bowman saying, "I'm just glad to participate in this event." I then suggested we move, and that move paid off.
We started catching keeper-size black drum and even a few reds, but only one of legal size, for the next two hours. Most of the drum were between the 18-24 inch class. Bowman and I din't want any fish, so Lofton kept them, donating them to a foster home in Houston. The best part of the day wasn't the catching but our ability to share our faith and life with each other.
All boats were due back at the ramp at 11:30 a.m., where I shared my testimony and a bit of the gospel before we ate lunch. God gave us a perfect day for this gathering of fishermen.
Blast and Cast is a nonprofit organization founded in 2008. They hold events throughout the state of Texas — having four chapters in Texas, one in Louisiana and another in New Mexico. For more information on how you can participate, visit blastandcast.org.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
