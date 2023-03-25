My Saturday was a busy one.

First I fished, then celebrated my wife's birthday by taking her out to dinner. My wife Patty has put up with me, and believe me when I say it hasn't been easy on her, for almost 13 years. We've been married for a little more than two years. So, I want to wish her another happy trip around the sun with many more to come!

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

