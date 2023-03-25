First I fished, then celebrated my wife's birthday by taking her out to dinner. My wife Patty has put up with me, and believe me when I say it hasn't been easy on her, for almost 13 years. We've been married for a little more than two years. So, I want to wish her another happy trip around the sun with many more to come!
The 2023 West End Angler Blackjack Tournament is slated for April 1. The winner is the angler who catches a red closest to 21 inches without going over. Hence the name Blackjack. Guides are allowed to fish.
Entry fee is $80 per angler, with a optional side pot of $20 for the red with the most spots. There will be raffle tickets to purchase for items with all proceeds benefiting the Gary J Lynn Foundation. A portion of the entry fee will also go to this foundation.
Weigh-in will be at the West End Marina and Restaurants in Sea Isle beginning at 2:30 p.m. An awards ceremony, raffle and auction takes place from 5-6 p.m. Coe Parker and West End Anglers always put on a great event. Visit fishwestend.com for more information and registration.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield has been a busy man of late, but I finally caught up with him. Hatfield is a captain for Rod Bending Charters out of Galveston Yacht Marina.
Hatfield said, "We've been catching our fair share of sheepshead along the jetties on light tackle, using live shrimp as bait. Black drum and bull reds are biting near the boat cut, mostly on live halved crab. When winds wouldn't allow us to fish the jetties, we're catching a few slot reds near the coast guard station."
Capt. Greg Amato with Galveston Fishing Charter Company relayed about the same information as Hatfield. Sheepshead are good with live shrimp fished tight to the rocks on a popping cork or a knocker rig, which is a Texas rig, with the weight right above the hook. Big Black Drum and Bull reds have been biting near the jetties and the Bolivar flats on cut shad and blue crab.
Amato said, "We're also catching a few speckled trout and slot reds on live shrimp, when the water is in good shape."
Sunday's weather still looks good with a bit more cloud cover and a slight chance of rain.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
