After a chilly Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s weather was near-perfect. It appears that for the next three days, winds will kick up from the south/southeast. There will be a chance of fog along the coast, toward the middle of the week, followed another cold front.
Fishing in the Galveston Bay area has been hit or miss, especially when it comes to speckled trout. Speckled trout are being caught, but they’re not everywhere. This time of year, some of the better catches can be at night fishing lights in the deeper canals. On the flip side, the sheepshead and black drum bite is good; even the redfish are cooperating.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield with Rod Bending Charters fished in awful conditions Saturday, and not so bad conditions Sunday. Each day he caught a mixed bunch of over-sized redfish and black drum using live crab as bait. Sunday, they even caught a few sheepshead on live shrimp thrown tight to the jetty rocks.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished Monday, launching in Baytown. Cruz said, “The tide was low and the water is still off-colored, but it’s improving on each tide change.” He and two other anglers caught their fair share of sheepshead and black drum, all on live shrimp under popping corks. They even caught around a dozen speckled trout, just none of them were keepers.
According to Capt. Mike Williams, now is the time to catch some monster black drum in a location he calls the “five 80 sevens.” He is referring to the last 587 feet of the north Galveston jetty on the Gulf side.
Williams said, “The Texas state record black drum is 81 pounds and 51 inches in length. I’ve caught many drum up to 50 inches in this location during February.” Williams recommends finding fresh blue crab, although fresh frozen crab will work, if needed.
Just a heads up, the annual crab trap clean up program begins Feb. 17 and lasts until Feb. 26. You might want to stock up on crab before this program starts. Bag limit for black drum is five per person per day, with one fish over 52 inches in length, which counts towards your daily bag limit.
I have a lot going on the next couple of weeks as I prepare for the 48th annual Houston Fishing Show. I’ll pass along some information on this show soon, so stay tuned.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
