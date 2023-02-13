After a chilly Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s weather was near-perfect. It appears that for the next three days, winds will kick up from the south/southeast. There will be a chance of fog along the coast, toward the middle of the week, followed another cold front.

Fishing in the Galveston Bay area has been hit or miss, especially when it comes to speckled trout. Speckled trout are being caught, but they’re not everywhere. This time of year, some of the better catches can be at night fishing lights in the deeper canals. On the flip side, the sheepshead and black drum bite is good; even the redfish are cooperating.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

