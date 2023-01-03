I'm not much of a professional sports fan, but I did read a few articles about the NFL game Monday night. How could you not, it was all over the media.
It just shows us how fragile our life on earth really is. My prayers of healing go out to this young player, and prayers of comfort to his family and loved ones. It shows how important it is to say "I love you," to all those that are in your life. You never know if it's the last time you'll utter those words.
Amanda Steffen and her husband Matt, owners of the Sunset House Motel and Port Mansfield Bay Fishing Charters, reported that the black drum run is on. These two spent a couple of days on their floating cabin just north of the port. They caught black drum until their arms were sore during the night. Daytime action consisted of more black drum and the occasional redfish.
Capt. Jim Leavelle of Corpus Christi has spent the past few days wading the waters of Baffin Bay. Sunday was the slowest bite, but they still managed to land seven keeper trout and releasing two that were more than 23 inches in length, along with numerous fish under the legal limit. Water temperature that morning was 49 degrees, but warmed to 60 degrees by noon.
The next two days, Leavelle said, "it was lights out, we caught them every cast." The second day Leavelle and his group landed more than 80 trout, with 60 percent of them more than 17 inches in length. On the third day, the wind picked up and they found one stretch of decent water. By 9 a.m., that water turned ugly, but that was all the time they needed to land their limits of speckled trout. All three days, the bay was blanketed in fog. The fish were caught on a variety of lures.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished with Yolanda Aguirre, her son Mikey and his friend Julian Jonas a couple days ago. The trout was was slower than Cruz has been experiencing, but they did manage to land a few keeper fish. They also boxed a few black drum, sheepshead, even a flounder. The action took place in upper Galveston Bay on live shrimp.
This week's weather looks very promising for some excellent catches. If you happen to get out, please send in those reports and pictures to reel.reprt@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
