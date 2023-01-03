I'm not much of a professional sports fan, but I did read a few articles about the NFL game Monday night. How could you not, it was all over the media.

It just shows us how fragile our life on earth really is. My prayers of healing go out to this young player, and prayers of comfort to his family and loved ones. It shows how important it is to say "I love you," to all those that are in your life. You never know if it's the last time you'll utter those words.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

