We're back to where we were with a return of the winds from the south/southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Combine this with high humidity and air temperatures in the 90s, and it's down right miserable outside by noon.
I received a report from my good friend Albert "Buddy" McCaig and a recipe to go along with the report. So, McCaig launched out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Monday, despite the strong winds. He found some protection behind a barrier island, and caught some undersized speckled trout and keeper black drum on live shrimp.
He then sent me a recipe for poached black drum fillets. My wife and I enjoy eating baked black drum covered in a cream sauce that she makes from scratch. In fact, both her and I like the taste and texture of black drum over speckled trout. We haven't tried this recipe yet, but will soon.
POACHED BLACK DRUM
Two pounds of boneless fillets cut into large bite-size pieces
• For the boil
Add water to a pot, then add: Zataran's crawfish/crab boil, a dash of hot sauce (if desired), one lemon squeezed, one lime squeezed, a couple of bay leaves, a tablespoon (or more, if desired) of roasted garlic
• Wash/dip for fish
One stick of butter, a tablespoon of roasted garlic, melt and place in a separate bowl
• Poaching instructions
Bring water and boil ingredients to a simmer, add fish. Leave it simmering for 10-12 minutes until pieces of the fish are white, but not falling apart. Remove from the pot and drain. Serve on a bed of rice. Spoon some of the garlic butter over the dish. Dust lightly with more Zataran's or seasoning of your choice. Bon appetit!
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
