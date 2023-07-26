Thursday morning, I'll be on the high seas — well, I hope not too high — fishing with Wave Dancer Charters.
I'm looking forward to seeing some blue water instead of the bay water. Just being out on the open gulf is a blessing in itself. Fish catching is just an added bonus.
Monday morning, Dahna Hull took advantage of the flat surf and wade fished early in the morning. Since the sun wasn't over the horizon, she couldn't see if the water was green or dirty. Hull said, "I was extremely disappointed as the sun broke the horizon, I could see the water wasn't just off-colored, it was muddy."
Hull started off throwing soft plastic, but decided to switch over to bait, as she was only catching gafftop. Using a cast net, she caught some shad and mullet. Then she baited her surf rods with the bait she caught in hopes of catching something other than gafftop. Hull said, "I lost count on the number of gafftop I caught on bait. Must be a week of nothing but gafftop for me!"
Monday morning, Jason Witchet fished from the Galveston Yacht Marina for three hours in the morning and then from 6 p.m. until dark. He said, "Overall the bite was tough, unless you like catching ladyfish." He ended up with a couple of reds, a few keeper trout and one nice flounder."
Tuesday, Capt. Sammy Orlando fished with DJ (Earl) Ebonix, a well-known Houston DJ, and his two sons. Right away, they started catching trout, with the biggest fish pushing 23 inches. Then, like a light switch, the bite shut off. Orlando said, "We spent some time running around West Galveston Bay, and the water was off-colored in most places with no tide movement at all."
Capt. Juan Cruz fished with Eric Valentino, Ryan Huffman and his son Blake on Tuesday. Valentino, manager of Eagle Point, and Huffman went to Clear Lake High School and then onto LSU where they both played football. They haven't fished together in years, and Cruz didn't have a trip booked, so he was willing to take them out.
Using live shrimp under popping corks, they ended up catching 12 keeper trout, a few black drum and some big sheepshead. The bite wasn't great, as they had to weed through the small trout in order to box some keepers.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.