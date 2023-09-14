Here on the West End of the island, specifically Jamaica Beach, a thunderstorm sat over us late Wednesday evening. I don’t know how much rain fell, but at this point any amount is good.
Southeast Texas should see more scattered showers developing through Saturday.
Before I jump into the fishing reports, let me give the results of the benefit tournament that took place on the Texas City Dike on Saturday night. This event raised almost $10,000 for the Paez family. Antonia Paez died doing what she and her husband love to do: fishing over the Labor Day weekend. Here are the results:
1st place bull red: Alex Antimo Rios, 39.5 inches.
2nd place bull red: Ivan Zuniga, 38.75 inches.
3rd place bull red: Narcisso Montes, 38.5 inches.
Capt. Mark Talasek in Matagorda reported a good redfish bite. Talasek said, “We’re finding some fish in the bay drifting with live shrimp. The higher tides have also pushed some fish into the back lakes and marshes.” Talasek also runs flounder gigging trips and reported they’re finding near limits of fish and some big ones.
Capt. Bink Grimes of Sunset Lodge in Matagorda this time of year runs duck hunts and fishing trips. As far as fish catches, Grimes reported that the bull reds are roaming the beachfront, blowing up bait on the surface. Speckled trout catches have been good drifting with soft plastics under Mid-Coast popping corks.
The prairie ponds near El Campo and Garwood are holding lots of teal. The lack of fresh water has the birds concentrated. The coastal marsh hunters had mixed results as far as harvesting teal.
Longtime time Port Isabel guide Lou Austin reported good trout catches coming from the edges of the Intracoastal Waterway. He’s also seeing better numbers of flounder from this area.
The Gaswell Flats are holding some bigger speckled trout fishing the potholes. The redfish bite is good at the jetties. Anglers fishing the old causeway and jetty rocks are still catching plenty of sheepshead.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
