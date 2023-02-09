Mardi Gras celebrations begin this coming Friday on Galveston Island.
I know that those of us who call the island our home know how driving around the island can become a problem. City streets will be blocked off, causing congestion. If you're leaving for a cruise vacation, planning to fish out of the Galveston Yacht Marina, or going to Bolivar Peninsula via the ferry, give yourself plenty of time.
I suggest traveling down Harborside Drive to reach these destinations. If you want to go to Bolivar, if possible, I would go Interstate 10 to the Winnie exit (State Highway 124).
Capt. Jim Leavelle of Corpus Christi reported in from Baffin Bay. Leavelle mentioned that the full moon, a drop in the water temperature and low tides slowed the bite down. That was just a minor setback one day, as the water temperature quickly rose back up, and the bite turned on.
They've been catching easy limits of fish in the 17- to 23-inch class. Several fish each day are being released larger than the 23-inch mark. Leavelle said, "It's tough to pinpoint when these trout will feed. One day we catch them early; the very next day, they don't get until mid-morning or around noon. MirrOlure Soft Dines slowly slid across the bay's floor is working best. The bright moon doesn't help the bite."
Leavelle is looking forward to fishing this week, especially on the backside of the full moon. He thinks the bite will be outstanding, with the stable air temperatures that are predicted. There might be some really big trout caught within the next couple of weeks.
If you want to escape all the island fun, Coast Guard Community Day is this Saturday at 13411 Hillard Street, Houston, Texas 77034, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a family fun event with attractions for all age groups, including an obstacle course, bounce house, helicopter and drone simulator games, K-9 units, hot dogs and more.
Go out and show some support to our local coast guard personnel. Sometimes they don't receive enough credit for the jobs that they do.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
