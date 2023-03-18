I can't say I've been inundated with fishing reports the last two days. In fact I haven't received any from this area, but I did receive a lone report from Capt. Reanna Starr Delacruz of Baffin Bay Adventures. Before I divulge on the fishing, I like to share a short biography on her.
Delacruz is a native Texan, born and raised in Austin. She grew up playing junior competitive golf, and started swinging a club at 2 years of old. Now, of course, these were the toy clubs made of plastic. If you didn't find her on the golf course, you could find her fishing the waters of Lake Travis, or down on the coast in Rockport.
She was homeschooled until her sophomore year of high school, then she enrolled at Austin Westlake and immediately competed on the school's varsity golf team. She received a full golf scholarship to Texas A&M University at Kingsville in 2015 with aspirations to become a professional golfer. Well you can say that all changed, when she was first introduced to the waters of Baffin Bay and met the love of her life.
Delacruz was married in 2021 to Baffin Bay local Pete Yaklin. She began her professional guiding career when she met her friend and mentor Capt. Sally Black. Black took her under her wing, mentoring Delacruz about life, on and off the water.
The rest is history as she's now a full time fishing and waterfowl guide, as well as a young mother to a beautiful baby girl. In a male-dominated business, it's good to see a woman, not just a social media model, join in the profession of guiding. I'm extremely happy to have her as a contributor to the Reel Report.
As far as fishing, Delacruz said, "The winds just don't want to cease. Wading in slightly muddy areas, we've been catching speckled trout 17 to 25 inches in length." According to the guide, the best bite has been on MirrOlure soft dines, Corky's and topwaters. Redfish action has been slow. She seems to think, the reds have moved out to deeper water.
Winds should begin to drop off Monday, and the air temperatures will rise into the 60s. I'm more than ready to to shed these long pants and jacket, and get back into shorts and t-shirts, my normal attire.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
