Let the warm-up begin! I pray that each and everyone of you that follows this column had a joyous Christmas Day. For those that don't follow this column, I pray the same to you.
Scarcity isn't even the right word when it comes to fishing reports. I have not received any, with good reason, the past couple of days.
The only person I've talked to has been Tobin Strickland, the owner of Trout Support. Strickland is knowledgeable when it comes to the subject of speckled trout, studying their habits and movements. He is well connected in the fishery to many anglers up and down the entire coast of Texas.
As we spoke Saturday, Strickland mentioned his concern of the water temperature readings in some locations off the coast of Texas. Speckled trout can be subject to distress when the water temperature falls into the low 40s. Saturday at 10 a.m., some bays recorded that the surface water was below that threshold, some into the high 30-degree mark.
Now, of course, this was surface water readings, and most of the lowest readings recorded were in shallow bays. The only area in Galveston that showed a low 40-degree reading was Eagle Point.
Then, I asked if he heard of any fish being seen in distress. Strickland did receive a report from the middle coast where some fish were found in distress. As of Christmas Day, no other reports of fish being in distress have been reported, or none that he knows of.
In 2021, it took almost five days for the fish to show themselves. Later this week with the warming trend, we should know if the fishery dodged a bullet.
Hopefully by Monday afternoon, reports should begin to trickle in with the nice warming trend. If you get outside and fish, please send in those reports to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.