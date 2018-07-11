Another great day of fishing took place around the Galveston area Wednesday. Almost ideal conditions continued to prevail and the cleaning tables were full of fish.
First, let’s take a look at the offshore action where Dorado or dolphinfish are beginning to show in greater numbers.
Jetty Joe at Galveston Bait & Tackle reported 3G Charters landing a bunch of fish during their offshore charter Wednesday. Large kings and other fish were stacked up on the cleaning table.
Steve Allison and George Searls fished the Heald Bank area, approximately 35 miles southeast of the jetties, and returned with limits of kings, a 28-pound ling, 13 chicken Dorado and two red snapper.
Allison said that they landed numerous sharks and undersized red snapper that were released. Many of the snapper were only a half-inch below the 16-inch cut off.
Tuesday, Sam Riley hosted four friends on his boat “Julia R” to a trip to areas near the Intersection Rigs where they limited out on red snapper, landed two ling, 39 and 44 inches in length, along with 13 barracuda up to 27 inches in length. Sardines and live piggy perch were the baits.
On the inshore scene, William Mather caught two nice slot reds from Offatts Bayou on Tuesday while fishing with small pinfish.
Chuck Stuart reported on his observations from the Texas City Dike cleaning tables, where one table had an offshore catch of 45 chicken Dorado being cleaned and the other had an inshore catch of 11 whiting and two reds.
Near the boat ramps, he found a huge stingray and a 3-foot king being cleaned and later two specks and 15 Spanish mackerel.
