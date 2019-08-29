The Labor Day Weekend is upon us, and as usual, many inquiries are being received about the prospects for fishing over the holiday weekend.
It appears we will dodge any significant chances of rain until Monday, with winds overall on the light side. Looking back at reports for this weekend over the years showed several interesting facts.
Several of the occasions were marred by tropical events in the Gulf. Most recently, Hurricane Harvey was the culprit.
When not influenced by tropical events, it has been a good weekend for fishing. Bull red activity was the highlight of many Labor Day fishing trips and offshore fishing continued in its prime.
This year, we should see more reds around both jetties. However, there is no indication a Bull Red Run in the surf will develop as it usually takes some choppy to rough surf to get the big reds activated. The years when the Gulf was churning with storm tides and rough surf were when the beachfront fishing piers were alive with action.
Night fishing should continue to be a good bet all weekend, and the calmer waters in the forecasts should allow anglers to hit just about all areas of the bays.
Live shrimp and other baits should be in good supply. However, it still would be a good idea to check with your favorite bait shop on supplies.
This weekend typically is heavy in boat traffic so be extra cautious and patient with other boats whether they are fishing or just out for other pleasures.
