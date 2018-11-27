While not as bad as January, we are beginning to experience our winter patterns with fishing being in the doldrums. Monday's cold front pushed a lot of water out of the bays and disrupted fishing through Tuesday.
Today, warmer conditions along with southerly winds should cause action to pick up. The warmer weather should last for a few days and with it more and more catches should be coming in.
Several anglers commented on Tuesday's Reel Report in which we discussed the unusually poor flounder run we have had so far this season.
Paul Cox, a regular on the flounder fishing scene, said that he believes that the fish are moving with the night tides. During the morning hours he and his fishing buddies have caught less flounder this year than during any other flounder run in years.
Cox said that in his 40 years of fishing the Galveston area from mid-November to mid-December he has not had such sparse results.
A similar comment came from Edward Morris who also has had one of his worst flounder runs. Morris feels that a lot of predator fish have been intercepting the migration schools, especially around Seawolf Park.
While I personally enjoy hearing and reporting the opinions of others, the only common denominator is that we are all perplexed with the slow action.
Over the next several days there should be opportunities to test the waters and hopefully we will find that the flatfish are just moving later this season.
If you make it out to your favorite flounder holes, give us a report of your results.
