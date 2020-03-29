The doldrums continue on the fishing scene around Galveston, as fewer anglers are hitting the water. The irony is that it comes at at time when some of the best fishing so far in 2020 is taking place.

West Bay has been outstanding. Birds are now working, with Chocolate Bay reporting the first big group. Greens Lake and Jones Lake also have reported good numbers of birds working schools of feeding trout and reds.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

