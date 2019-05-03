Weekend anglers likely will have to look to the latter part of the weekend for good fishing conditions. Saturday morning the forecasts are calling for high probabilities of rain; however, on Sunday things should shape up for some good fishing.
What will be biting and where will depend on how Saturday's weather turns out. If we have a lot of wind and rain, shallower waters could be messed up. The good news is that the water temperature has exceeded 75 degrees and from a fishing standpoint, the warmer the better.
Not much was going on Friday as wind continued to hold things down. Anglers fishing the back bays and periphery of marshes were finding good concentrations of reds, with more being undersized than meeting the 20-inch minimum length.
Daniel Ortega called in and asked that we remind fishermen to check the drag on their reel before making that first cast. A drag set too loose can allow the line to be stripped quickly by a large aggressive fish or as bad, end up in a tangled up backlash. On the other hand the drag set too tight can cause the line to easily break with the pressure.
A number of readers have asked about the safety of our waters and fish and in particular the consumption of fish in light of the big chemical spill last month well up the Houston Ship Channel.
At this time we have not received any alerts or warnings for the Galveston area. The Texas Department of Health and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department continue to monitor the situation.
The big concern among those inquiring is benzene in the water. If any advisories are issued, we will quickly pass them on.
