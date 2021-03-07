The weekend fishing was about normal for this early in March. Black drum have been showing around the jetties, whiting being caught in the surf, and action on speckled trout has been hit or miss.
Three reports were received, the first from Mark McDavid who, along with his family, had a good day fishing West Beach. Battling a northeast wind, they caught lots of whiting. Peeled shrimp on No. 10 treble hooks and spider weights did the trick.
