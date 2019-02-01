If the ground hog were here in Galveston today, there is a good chance that it would not see his shadow. I hope that would be the situation as we do not need six more weeks of this weather.
Again, Friday not much was taking place on the fishing scene and more bait camps than usual for this time of year either did not open or closed early. The forecast for the early part of this weekend does not lend much optimism for fishing, however, Sunday might offer a window of opportunity.
John Jacobson responded to Thursday's Reel Report in which we mentioned reports of reds being caught in the back bays. Jacobson said that he has seen several nice catches of reds come from the vicinity of Lake Pasadena, formerly known as Mud Lake. Most of the catches came from near the NASA Road 1 bridge where the lake empties into Clear Lake.
This is an area that often produces reds during cooler weather and is well known by anglers who fish the Clear lake Area.
Canals and channels off of the Kemah Seabrook Channel, officially called the Clear Creek Channel, are often good places to fish when seeking protected waters during periods of strong winds.
Along with that area is Dickinson Bayou just inside the Highway 146 bridge. Anglers fishing both sides of the bayou around Hillman's Seafood often do well on a variety of fish. One of the attractions to fishing that part of Dickinson Bayou is the availability of live shrimp and other bait at Bait By Hillman located on the water behind the seafood market.
