The cold front blew through Saturday as expected and will continue to slow things down on the fishing scene for a few days.
Pete Herring sent a note asking about Sunday night’s “wolf blood moon” that is taking place and how it will affect fishing. Before addressing the effect on fishing, for those not familiar with what is taking place, the full moon of January, known as the wolf moon, takes place tonight.
This year there is a lot of interest in seeing it, as it is in a position that causes a red effect and will appear larger than usual.
Now, for its effect on fishing. If the cold front had not of crossed our area and brought sudden weather changes along with very low water levels, there might have been an effect on fishing — whether good or bad is just academic, now.
Anglers all know that the moon phases play an important part on fishing, mainly due to their effect on tidal movements. Stronger tides are associated with the full and new moons, while weaker movement takes place around the first and last quarter moons.
Sunday’s full moon could easily result in weaker tides due to its position between the sun and Earth. Regardless, it will be an interesting sight for those willing to stay up to midnight or later to observe it.
On the tournament scene, the West End Anglers Fishing Club is holding its West Bay Trout Tournament next Saturday as a fund raiser for The Texas Children’s Center for Autism.
The event is headquartered at the West End Restaurant and Sand Bar at Sea Isle. The registration fee is $80.00 per person. For more information, call (713) 594-4252 or send an e-mail to coe@fishwestend.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.