Finally, the coastal area received some much needed rain. This week, my yard was fertilized, killing off the dollar weed and feeding the St. Augustine grass. Just like clockwork, the rains came to soak the fertilizer into the ground. Winds certainly picked up during Tuesday’s afternoon hours.
Reporting in from the Texas City Dike, Michael Todd said, “Oversized black drum and bull red bite has been steady.” The best action is occurring during the night and early morning hours. The best bait, hands down, is live crabs followed by large fresh dead shrimp.
