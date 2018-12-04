Winter weather is definitely upon us and fishing Wednesday and Thursday looks to offer the best opportunities to hit the water. Friday and Saturday, another frontal system is forecast to cross the upper Texas Coast and may bring strong thunderstorms and high probabilities of rain.
Early Tuesday, a brisk north wind held things down on the fishing scene; however, by mid-afternoon the velocities dropped and we should see that pattern continue through Thursday.
Readers often send notes and call in asking for recommendations of fellow anglers who would be interested in sharing expenses on a fishing trip. Most of the requests come from those who do not own boats.
Tuesday, a note was received from David Smith who lives on the west end of Galveston Island and is interested in hosting a trip for someone not to share expenses but who will teach him the ropes about fishing out of Galveston. Smith’s note read:
“I’m a retired West End resident who moved here from California, and would welcome the company of an experienced boater/angler familiar with these waters to accompany me for day trips offshore. I have a 26ft Crestliner (deep V hull, 260 hp twin Mercs I/O). No financial contribution required, just expertise. david@davidlsmith.com (775) 870-2354.”
We are just over a week from mid-December when the threat of a fish-killing freeze becomes a reality for the next six to eight weeks.
Over the past 40 years, the period from mid-December through January has been when the worst fish-killing freezes have taken place around the Galveston Bay Complex. Hopefully we will dodge the bullet again this season.
