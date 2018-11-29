Discussion about this year's disappointing flounder run is getting old; however, this is some insight into what has been taking place.
Thursday, we reported another slow day on the flounder scene, with my first hand report about the poor results along the Galveston Ship Channel and other flounder hot spots on Wednesday.
At one of our stops on Wednesday, a stevedore from one of the barge companies walked along his moored barge to see how we were doing, as we were anchored nearby. The gentleman told us that a number of boats had been fishing in the same area where we were at night with bright lights over the water and catching a lot of large flounder.
Several of the flounder pros who have experienced a slow season so far feel that the flatfish have been moving at night and slow to feed during the day. The stevedore's observation added to the credibility of the nighttime activity.
While Wednesday morning was dormant as far as catches go, I decided to give night fishing a try, Wednesday night. It turned out that it was one of the best night catches I have ever had.
Between 10:00 pm and midnight, the action was hot and heavy on reds and trout. I had more than enough fish and left them biting. Naturally I was fishing an area not known for much flounder activity; however, if the other fish were in a feeding frenzy, I am almost certain flounder would be as well.
Normally, fishing is not good 24 hours/day and it appears that lately the incoming tide at night is their choice for feeding.
By the time this information is passed on, the feeding patterns likely will change and that gives hope that over the next few days, flounder action will be picking up during the day.
