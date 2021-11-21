It was another great day on the water for those that fished Sunday. Monday's weather will be a complete change. The first forecasted cold front will pass through the coastal waters and Galveston Island early Monday morning. Winds behind the front will from the northwest, shifting to the north. They will be gusty at times.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported Sunday that the anglers enjoyed a great weekend of fishing. Catches consisted of speckled trout, redfish, black drum and sheepshead. A few anglers also caught and released bull reds. Most of them used live shrimp fished on the bottom or underneath popping corks.
