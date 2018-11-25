We are in the last week of November and this should be when we see a major move by flounder, if the flatfish are still around in large numbers.
Recently we have mentioned the concern of anglers over the lack of typical flounder run action by now and those concerns are warranted by the reports we have received.
On the other hand, there has been fair action on trout and reds in the bays; however, in Trinity Bay, Captain Harvey Morgan says that the trout action has not been up to par for November. Morgan said that he had great catches of specks over Thanksgiving weekends for years, except for a few, when a blasting cold front blew through.
This year there has been a lot of fresh water flowing into Trinity Bay and he feels that it has run the specks farther south into parts of East Bay or upper West Bay.
Reds, however, continue to be a good bet as they are not as sensitive to low levels of salinity.
Terry Hebert sent in a report of his catch from the shoreline around Harborwalk. Hebert caught three reds (a limit) and four specks while tossing Arrowhead perch-colored lures.
Anita Witt used a fingerling mullet to land a huge bull red from her backyard on Offatts Bayou. The fish was caught at sunset and subsequently released.
Arnold Bronstein took his nephews Charlie and Michael Weiner, who were visiting from San Antonio, fishing on Friday. With their lines in the water near the Galveston Yacht Basin, Michael landed a six-pound flounder.
If you make it out this week, let us hear from you! Reports from readers are one of the best sources of information on who is catching what and where.
