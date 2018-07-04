Wednesday was as we expected, a non-fishing day. As we look ahead, Capt. Paul Stanton, Aqua Safari Charters, provides an update on fishing which gives an indication of what has been taking place this week.
Stanton’s report said his bay/jetty trips saw mostly large gafftop, while Tuesday’s trip saw an abundance of sharks and several keeper Atlantic sharpnose sharks for his group of 13 persons.
According to Stanton, “Deep sea trips saw mostly red snapper limits for parties up to 17 persons coming from 13 to 30 miles out, with nice fish up to over 20 pounds. Mangrove snapper are becoming more abundant.
“Kingfish are scattered 13 to 30 miles, although some days, at the right spot with the right current, they were abundant, catching 25 on one wreck in a less than 2 hours.
“We still are using mostly Spanish sardines, whole for topwater fish and halves for reef fish, supplemented by some squid and cut bait.
“Gray trigger fish season in federal waters was closed in June and for July. When it reopens, the minimum federal size limit will be 15 inches fork length.
“This past week we also caught and retained ling, Spanish mackerel, sennet, Atlantic spadefish, stingrays to 100 pounds, whiting and more. We released remora, spinner sharks, blacktip sharks, triggerfish and blacknose sharks. Sharks were released because of not meeting minimum federal length or were a prohibited species (blacknose).
“Still no Dorado (mahi-mahi) up to 30 miles out and no weedlines or significant flotsam found either. When that does happen, hopefully the fish will be there. Last year, we were catching them in April within 19 miles.
“This week with the rain, a drop in air temperatures and a slight drop in seawater temperature should occur. Good water clarity (blue/green found out beyond 25 miles) and good enough water found for snapper, kingfish, ling and sharks, within 13 miles.”
