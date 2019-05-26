Sunday was a nice warm day around Galveston, with just moderate winds prevailing from the southeast. Fishing, on the other hand, did not match the weather, as lingering dirty and fresh water continued to plague anglers.
There are some signs of seeing increasing improvement in catches.
Several fishing guides who have been regularly working upper West Bay all say they are seeing increasing catches. It still is not where it should be for this time of year but, considering all of the adversities lately, any good news on the fishing scene is welcomed.
Capt. Billy Howell, Galveston Bait and Tackle, said that the causeway area has not been as consistent recently; however, there have been some good fish taken over the weekend. Howell feels that when we can get conditions to settle, meaning the water to clear up and some increased salinity, there should be a definite increase in action. He also pointed out that Galveston Bait and Tackle has ample supplies of live shrimp and croaker.
Gafftop, some running quite large, seemed to be the bill of fare along the beachfront Sunday. The Sixty-First Street Fishing Pier reported lots of large gafftop being caught by customers fishing the t-head. Other fish taken along with the gafftop were puppy drum and lots of whiting.
There were no reports from the jetties; however, we did have one report from George Flores, who landed a huge stingray at San Luis Pass Saturday night. Flores and two friends had spot lights set up hoping for some schooling trout; however, the big ray was it, and it hit a live shrimp fished on the bottom.
