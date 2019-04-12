Friday the wind arrived earlier than expected and pretty much knocked out fishing for the day and unfortunately there is not much optimism for conditions improving until early next week.
The annual Turning Point Drum Tournament for the physically disadvantaged is scheduled for today, headquartering at the Galveston Yacht Basin. Several readers called in Friday asking if the event was still on considering the forecast. We had not heard anything by press time; however, I have been covering this event for 13 years and recall worse conditions not canceling it out. In fact I do not recall it ever having been canceled because of weather.
Tournaments that take place this time of year are at the mercy of the weather, mainly wind. This year April is certainly living up to its reputation as the windiest month of the year.
Spot checks with marinas, fish camps and a few fishing guides turned up no fishing reports for Friday. With the weekend crowd hitting Saturday, we should see a few reports coming in unless the weather around Galveston really craters with thunderstorms and high winds.
With the beach water temperature heading toward summer readings, anglers can expect the surf to be alive with action when conditions settle. During windows of light winds and green water, the first ling of the year likely will show up along the beachfront and anglers using medium to heavy tackle, such as rigs designed for bull reds, have a chance at catching one.
