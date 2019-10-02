While not a fishing report, a note was sent by Hank Hilliard, of Pirates Cove, warning of a large and potentially dangerous alligator that is roaming the area. The gator is estimated to be in the 9-foot range and appears in the canals.
An alligator hunter was summoned to the area and is working to remove the animal before it does any damage. A report to Hilliard from the hunter indicated that the gator lives in the sewer system and goes back and forth between there and the canals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.