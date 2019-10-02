While not a fishing report, a note was sent by Hank Hilliard, of Pirates Cove, warning of a large and potentially dangerous alligator that is roaming the area. The gator is estimated to be in the 9-foot range and appears in the canals.

An alligator hunter was summoned to the area and is working to remove the animal before it does any damage. A report to Hilliard from the hunter indicated that the gator lives in the sewer system and goes back and forth between there and the canals.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

