While the summer heat continues, conditions offshore are about as good as they get for fishing the Gulf waters. Night action continues to be excellent, and early morning catches in East Bay have been good.
There have not been many takers for the nice conditions for fishing, and that is normal for early September. Anglers tend to take a break for whatever reason and then get back into the battle later in the month.
Reports continued to come in from Sunday, as a good number of smaller seaworthy boats made it out beyond the jetties.
Dr. Paul O’Brian and his two sons Marshall and Kenneth started out fishing the jetties Sunday morning, and after about an hour of slow action, they decided to venture out to some of the nearshore wells and platforms.
Using trout tackle and live shrimp, they landed a variety of fish while casting close to the structures. Spade fish, bluefish, Gulf trout and small red snapper all were vying for the live shrimp being tossed their way.
The highlight of their trip was when a nice-sized shark hit one of the shrimp and surprisingly stayed on until reeled in boat side. Not wanting to land the shark, O’Brian was able to jerk the hook out of its mouth and send it back.
Gabe Yeager, Sterling Reynolds and Sammy Acevedo wade fished the north side of Goat Island in East Bay early Sunday morning and landed 12 trout, three reds (a slot and two throwbacks), and a gafftop while tossing live shrimp fished under popping corks.
Fred Cox reported seeing several boats battling large black drum along the edge of the Galveston Ship Channel on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.