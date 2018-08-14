Here we are, halfway through August and so far this month has not lived up to its reputation for fishing. It is not that the fish are not there, but that the extreme heat and south to southwest wind have contributed to conditions that have been hindering action.
If you want to take a pounding in the choppy offshore seas, pelagic fish are there, just a little farther out than they would be if the water were in better shape.
In the bays, shrimp are a big part of the problem, as the heat has them burrowed in the mud on the bottom and not moving much. If the bait is not moving, the same can be said for the fish.
Often I have mentioned that August is my favorite month for fishing, as we tend to have calm weather during the dog days of summer and both offshore and inshore fishing are good.
Toward the end of July, we started to experience the August weather pattern and fishing was red hot. The surf was alive with action, offshore fishing was heading toward its peak and lots of trout and reds were being caught inshore and around the jetties.
We still have the last half of the month left, so perhaps we should keep our fingers crossed for typical August conditions to set in.
Tuesday, there were fish being caught. I visited the cleaning table at Galveston Bait and Tackle where several fishing guides were cleaning good numbers of trout. With the exception of one red, that was about it on the cleaning table.
The best I could determine was that most of the action came from lower Galveston Bay from Virginia Point to the mouth of Campbell's Bayou.
The only specific location mentioned was Sand Island where three anglers wade-fished at daybreak and caught a total of eight trout using soft plastics for bait.
