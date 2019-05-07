Fishing continues to be difficult with the strong winds stirring things up. Early Tuesday, Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service posted a picture of a nice catch of quality trout that he and some friends made. The action come from wade fishing protected shorelines in East Bay.
If the turbulent and unsettled weather continues, it does not lend a lot of optimism for fishing over the next few days.
With not much going on in the way of fishing, it allows for addressing a recent question from a reader.
That question came from a reader in Houston and had to do with the water clarity in the Galveston Bay Complex. George Reynolds asked why the water in Galveston Bay is so much different than what he finds along the middle and lower Texas Coasts.
Reynolds, who is from San Antonio, fished the Corpus Christi area most of his life before moving to Houston and fishes the Galveston area often. While having success catching fish in both places, he is puzzled as to why the water seems to be off color here most of the time.
The quick and easy answer to his question is that the Galveston Bay Complex has more and larger rivers flowing into it. The rivers dump a lot of nutrients into the bay along with mud and sand. The nutrients promote plankton growth and that is what usually adds the darker tint to our waters around Galveston.
Waters flowing into the bays along the lower and middle coasts do not have the volume of nutrients and the soil is more sandy rather than muddy.
Another issue, especially offshore, is the flow of Mississippi mud westward from its mouth. Areas up to just beyond Matagorda are all affected by the muddy Mississippi waters and the clarity of the water reflects it.
