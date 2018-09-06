Thursday saw a continuation of the stormy weather pattern, with lightning and water spouts being reported over a wide area around Galveston.
Tide levels were high, and with all of that, fishing was at a virtual standstill.
Wednesday, Capt. Kevin Pearce battled some scattered storms to make it out to the South Jetty with his long time friend Mark Mouton. Once they started fishing, the bite was on. On the way out, they observed a large shark being hauled in around Fleaner’s Flats, a popular fall fishing spot for reds of all sizes.
At the jetties, they landed several gafftop in the 3- to 4-pound range along with a couple of large hardheads, all of which were released. Just before noon, Pearce’s Penn 209 reel started screaming, as a 36-inch bull red hit his bait and took off. The big fish was tagged and retained.
Unless the weather forecasts change, it appears that we are going to be in for more rain over the weekend. Hopefully we will see the frequency and severity of the storms slack off and allow windows of fishable conditions. There will be a lot of fresh water in the bays for a while, and often that drives schools of speckled trout from the upper bays such as Trinity and Upper Galveston Bay closer to the Gulf.
When anglers return to the water in good numbers, we will have a better grip on the situation. For now, don’t take any chances, as all of this will pass over and conditions should return to normal soon.
