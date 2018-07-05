After Wednesday's heavy downpours, several readers asked questions about how fishing for the this coming weekend will be affected?
Much will depend on how much more rain we have over the next several days, and how soon the rain waters will clear Galveston Bay.
Typically, when heavy rain occurs in the Houston area as it did Wednesday, Galveston Bay eventually receives the heavy runoffs of fresh water. When this occurs as it has often in the last couple of years, trout and other fish move out of Trinity and upper Galveston Bays.
The East and West bays, the jetties and the surf have several areas in which trout especially seek refuge. Experienced anglers and fishing guides have learned where they stack up, and they focus on those locations for easy limits of fish.
Several long-time fishing guides have expressed concern over the easy prey this presents and the effects on the populations of speckled trout.
While we continue to catch quality trout this summer, the quantities appear to be down. Personally, I have seen a drop in the number of trout caught during what I considered ideal conditions. In past years, fishing in good water quality, such as trout green water and a light to moderate tide movement, would almost guarantee trout to be in a feeding frenzy.
This is especially true during June through August around the North Jetty Boat Cut, the shoreline of Pelican Island and the Gulf side of the South Jetty.
This year we have had a number of reports of limits of trout being taken. However, the situation seems to be different. In most cases, the action was more of a window and when it was over that was it.
If you have had similar experiences this year, let us hear from you.
