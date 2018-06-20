Not much is taking place on the fishing scene and it likely will remain that way until we get this tropical system out of the way. While the rain should be tapering off, wind could continue to be an issue.
Conditions for fishing look uncertain for this weekend. However, our normal summertime weather pattern should resume early next week. Light to moderate winds along with a 20 to 30 percent change of rain should return.
Once the seas calm down and offshore trips resume, red snapper fishing should be outstanding. During the time when I made numerous offshore trips for red snapper, the days following an event in the Gulf produced some of the largest red snapper of the year.
When the Gulf is churning, as it has been this week, large red snapper and other reef fish tend to come out of their comfort zones to feed on the smaller fish that have been dislocated by all of the turbulent wave action.
The pelagic fish likely have moved to deeper waters. However, once conditions settle they should return to the nearshore waters.
On the inshore scene, the rough surf is a prime spot for reds to spawn. There have not been any reports lately from the beachfront. However reds, especially bull reds, should be making their way up and down the surf and presenting a good opportunity for anglers to hook up with one.
Just another reminder that reds over 28 inches must be released, or, if retained, have a red drum tag attached.
