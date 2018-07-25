We are in what I call the August weather pattern, with hot temperatures and light winds. This is an ideal situation for heading offshore, especially in smaller seaworthy boats.
The fishing is usually at its peak for the pelagic fish, and reef fish tend to be abundant, as well.
There likely will be a number of newcomers to the offshore fishing scene this weekend, as forecasts are attractive for heading beyond the jetties. Heat likely will be the big obstacle, and any boat venturing far out needs to have shade available. Also, dehydration easily can be an issue so bring plenty of liquids and drink mainly water and sports drinks.
One reason I feel there will be a good number of boats in the Gulf this weekend is in the number of calls received from those new to offshore fishing out of Galveston. Most ask where to head, which includes the compass headings, and the distance required to find the fish.
This time of year, for sharks, kings and bonito, the action can begin just a few miles from the end of both jetties. For those seeking close-in offshore platforms and wells to fish around, a heading in the east/southeast direction will place you in fishing territory in 8 to 10 miles.
For a better variety of fish heading south, approximately 30 miles will place you near the old Buccaneer Field, which continues to produce a variety of fish.
Our only report Wednesday came from Gloria Marshall of Sea Isle who reported a 28-inch trout landed by her nephew, Colton Matthews. His fish was caught in West Bay at sunset on a top water lure.
