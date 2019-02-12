Beginning Monday afternoon, another prefrontal bite was on, and apparently, the action lasted until well into the night.
Our first report came from Jon Morgan who, along with his wife Paula, drift-fished the area just east of the Tiki Channel. Using live shrimp fished under popping corks, the couple from Bayou Vista landed 11 keeper trout out of at least 20 or more that were caught.
Morgan said the trout were in a feeding frenzy, with most of the fish not making the 15-inch cut.
Seth Franks fished from his lighted dock along the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday night and caught a limit of slot reds and lots of small speckled trout that were released. Franks was using speck jigs in white and yellow. The action took place under lights between Bolivar and Crystal Beach.
Franks said it was the most action he has had from his dock since purchasing his house three years ago.
Frederick Aves was another of the night time anglers enjoying a prolific bite before the cold front hit. Aves fished from a lighted dock on the bay front of Jamaica Beach and caught an easy limit of trout using free-lined live shrimp for bait.
We have mentioned the prefrontal bite often lately, as it appears that this is one of the best times to catch fish this winter. One of the prime conditions to look for close to the arrival of a cold front is calm water. That seems to be a key factor in triggering feeding among schools of trout.
