Tuesday was another hot day, with stressed supplies of live shrimp around Galveston. Midday fishing in heat indexes pushing 110 degrees and higher has been too much for most anglers to handle.
We are in the full moon phase, and that is going to add a big plus to night time fishing and a negative to morning fishing. Years ago, an older friend would tell me that the full moons of July through October were his most productive times to fish.
That gentleman is fishing from a much higher place today. However, from what I recall of his stories, he always did well when fishing under the lights of the full moons. On overcast nights during those periods, he would opt to defer his fishing until a bright moon lit up the sky.
Among his most productive trips were gigging for flounder. On occasion he did not use a lantern, as the water was crystal clear, and the moonlight was all that was needed to spot flatfish.
That puzzled me because I always thought that a strong light from a lantern was needed to temporarily blind flounder, so they would not move and offer themselves as easy targets.
For trout, reds and other fish, he would use live shrimp fished from a pier, with his preference being a pier or dock with lights shining on the water.
Often he mentioned that night fishing was one of the best kept secrets around. One of the main attributes is that it eliminates much of the fishing crowd, as most anglers do not like to fish the wee hours of the morning, and the temperature is much more pleasant.
For anyone interested in partaking in fishing under a Full Moon, the next few days present a grand opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.