September certainly is living up to its reputation as a stormy month and more threatening weather appears to be a possibility in the near future.
The bright side to this is that bull reds love turbulent conditions, as that is the ideal situation for spawning. Lots of red fish activity has been taking place along the beachfront and other locations around Galveston.
Last Sunday, Randy Hays of League City fished the surf out of Bermuda Beach and landed a 28-inch red along with five black tip sharks in the 30 inch range, numerous gafftop and a stingray. The action took place between the second and third sandbar using fingerling mullet for bait. All of the fish were released except for the red.
Friday, he fished the same location landing 23 and 25-inch reds, along with four black tips and several gafftop. All of the fish were released.
Mark McDavid was back on the fishing scene Sunday and found action at Pirates Beach. While having to dodge rain early, he landed three slot black drum, 20 good-sized whiting and he released a 25-inch sand shark. Peeled dead shrimp was the bait and the fish were between the first and second sand bar.
The Texas City Dike was not to be left out of the action on reds, as Alonzo Sargent was able to land two bull reds in the 30 to 35-inch range. Sargent released the larger fish and tagged and retained the smaller. Cut whiting was the bait.
Another report came from the dike where Robert Strange and Delaney Houser fished late on Saturday. Using live croaker for bait, they landed a 33-inch red, two oversized black drum and a lone speckled trout. Only the red and trout were retained and the action took place at the end of the dike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.