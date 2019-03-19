There is some good news, and that is spring officially begins today and it appears that it will start out like the old adage of coming in as gentle as a lamb.
If history repeats itself, it will depart like the roar of a lion, as March and April are the two windiest months along the upper Texas coast.
Weather forecasts call for light winds eventually switching to the south and southeast, and that is further good news for anglers.
Tuesday, we can expect a continuation of the moderate to strong east winds, and the lack of fishing reports pretty well exemplifies the effects of such wind direction.
We did have one report from Monday, and that came from Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Thrill Charters who has been fishing the Surfside and Freeport areas a lot lately. Segall hosted the Mike Copeland party of two from Montgomery and endured strong east winds to make a good catch.
Their tally for the day was two reds to 29 inches and lots of sheepshead and flounder. Four sheepshead and five flounder were retained. Free-lined live shrimp was the bait and the action came from along rocky shorelines.
With lighter winds from the south or southeast, action should pick up around the Galveston area. Calmer conditions should open up areas for fishing that were too rough to get to during the siege of easterly winds.
Look for some hot action on black drum, as we are in the prime of the annual migration. Also a calmer surf should open up a lot of action on whiting and other pan fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.