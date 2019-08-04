The “dog days of summer” are well represented by the lazy, hazy days recently. Many times I have mentioned that this is my favorite time of year for fishing due in part to the normally prevalent calm days of August.
Most of the time, it is an event in the Gulf that disrupts this pattern. Hopefully, we will not see it changed by something like that.
On the fishing scene Sunday, it was almost same song, second verse, as the surf yielded some nice catches early. Reports from the beach fronts from San Luis Pass to Rollover Pass indicated good action on trout, sharks, gafftop and Spanish mackerel. Other fish were mixed in, as one report told of a nice ling that was landed on Bolivar Beach.
Jerry Williams and three friends were in the waters of San Luis Pass beach at daybreak, and landed 21 trout, numerous sharks, gafftop and a large jack crevalle. Live shrimp and cut bonito were the baits.
An unconfirmed report from Bolivar told of a nice-sized ling being caught by an angler aiming for sharks with a surf rod and reel. No details were available.
At Gilchrist, Sammy Cantrell landed a limit of trout to 18 inches while having to toss back numerous undersized trout. Live shrimp was the bait, and the only other fish hooked was a large red that broke off while being dragged to the beach.
Tommy Kellner, his wife Judy and brother-in-law Ed Fox landed an ice chest full of sand trout while fishing just outside of the Pelican Island Bridge on Sunday.
No offshore reports were in by press time on Sunday.
