Here we are on October 27 and for the most part Fall Fishing is just now getting underway. It seems that each year lately there has been a progressive delay in getting the water temperatures down to the point that fish start getting serious about preparing for winter.
There is less than a week left in October and the point of mentioning this is that next Thursday the bag limit for flounder is reduced from five per person per day to two. Also flounder gigging is prohibited during November.
This weekend, we should get a good reading on just where we are in our fall fishing patterns, especially for the annual flounder migration.
While the flatfish likely will be on the move, we are not close to the peak of the run when the big sows are making their way to the Gulf for their winter home and spawn. Normally around Thanksgiving is when we see the run reaching its peak.
The November Full Moon appears the day after Thanksgiving and that could add further encouragement for the peak to begin.
In most years, it takes several significant cold fronts to get the action started and by serious fronts I mean those dropping the water temperatures into the 50s.
We still have not heard much about a croaker run and we hope that anglers experiencing a big concentration of large croaker will pass on that information.
With the nice days ahead, we should see many more anglers on the water and get some good updates on who is catching what and where.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.